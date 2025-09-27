3 Underrated Classic Rock Songs That Get Under Your Skin in Under 2 Minutes

I’m a fan of longer songs, personally. It’s always a joy to get lost in a track that runs longer than 10 minutes or so. But I can see the appeal of a super-short song. Especially if it’s a classic rock tune that manages to be memorable in such a short amount of time. I think the following underrated classic rock songs fit that bill, considering how dazzling they are in under two minutes. Let’s take a look!

“Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” by The Smiths

I doubt any Smiths fans would call this song underrated. It would be one of the English rock band’s most famous career hits, after all. However, I don’t think it gets as much love nowadays as it used to.

“Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” by The Smiths was released in 1984 and clocks in at only one minute and 50 seconds. Some versions tack on a few seconds. This is a very beautiful piece of work that has aged very well through the years. The song went viral on TikTok just a few years ago. And it has managed to connect with listeners through generations and time, decades after it first hit the airwaves.

“I Will” by The Beatles

Is any song by The Beatles actually lost, forgotten, or unloved? Could any of this legendary classic rock band’s songs truly be considered underrated? Personally, I think the deep cut “I Will” fits the bill. This Fab Four song was released in 1968 and is only one minute and 46 seconds long. This deep cut from The Beatles was written by Paul McCartney and notably does not feature George Harrison in the recording. Fun fact: This song took a whopping 67 takes to finally record, with overdubs. They weren’t messing around.

“Being Around” by The Lemonheads

This is one of the most underrated classic rock songs of all time, or at the very least, the most underrated on this particular list. “Being Around” by The Lemonheads was released in 1993 and clocks in at one minute and 48 seconds, but it manages to be such a memorable little power pop gem in such a short amount of time. It’s a relatively unserious love song, and a very admirable song from the similarly admirable record, Come On Feel The Lemonheads.

Photo via Shutterstock