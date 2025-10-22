3 Undervalued Rock Opera Albums That Aren’t by Musicians Named Bowie or Mercury

Rock opera is a very niche sub-genre that hasn’t necessarily graced the music industry in a successful manner regularly. However, when it has, it has made history. Two musicians who made a killing on the sub-genre are David Bowie as well as Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bowie’s contribution to the rock ‘n’ roll sub-genre is mainly attributed to his album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, and Queen’s is A Night At The Opera. Although the genre doesn’t stop and start with them. So, here are three undervalued rock opera albums that aren’t by musicians named Bowie or Mercury.

‘Quadrophenia’ by The Who

When one thinks of The Who‘s sound, they might not associate it with the colorful animation and decadence as they do Queen’s. Though they have that side to them, and they show it on their 1973 rock opera album, Quadrophenia.

The album itself is one of the major keystones that help bolster the foundation of The Who’s creative and innovative legacy. As a matter of fact, the artistically ambitious Quadrophenia went on to become one of The Who’s most successful United States albums of all time. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ by Genesis

Genesis‘ 1974 album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, is the epitome of a rock opera album, thanks to its lengthy track list and musical diversity. Featuring 23 tracks, some of the notable singles residing on this epic body of work include “In The Cage”, Back in N.Y.C.”, “Carpet Crawlers”, and “The Lamia”.

Following its release, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway went on to have some incredibly notable chart success. Specifically, Phil Collins and the band scored their highest charting album in the United States at the time. Furthermore, it also peaked at No. 10 in the United Kingdom.

‘Bat Out of Hell’ by Meat Loaf

Creating a rock opera is a risky feat in and of itself. That being said, Meat Loaf took an enormous risk when he decided to create a rock opera for his debut album, Bat Out Of Hell. Though, as many people know, the risk was worth the reward in this instance.

Released in 1977, Meat Loaf’s debut album peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, the album had three top 40 hits. Those three hits include “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad”, “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”, and “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth”.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images