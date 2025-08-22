3 Unforgettable Time Capsule Rock Songs From the 1980s

Do you yearn for the simple, moody, big-haired era of the 1980s? It was quite a time. And the following songs from the 1980s are more than suitable for a time capsule dedicated to the era, especially if we’re immortalizing rock music. Let’s take a look! A couple of your favorites are likely on this list, especially if you were young in the 80s.

Videos by American Songwriter

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths

This 1986 alternative rock tune is an absolute classic. It’s also one of several songs that likely converted first-time listeners into bona fide Smiths diehards. It’s an indie rock classic that’s all about not having a home of one’s own.

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths was a big hit for the band. It peaked at No. 25 on the UK Singles chart upon its release as a single in 1992, years after it was first released on the band’s album The Queen Is Dead from 1986.

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

Maybe my bias is showing, but I couldn’t not include a song from The Cure on this list of time capsule songs from the 1980s. “Just Like Heaven” was released in 1987, and it might be one of the most romantic rock songs to have been born from the late 1980s era of gothic rock and new wave goodness.

Often considered The Cure’s signature song, “Just Like Heaven” initially peaked at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also peaked at No. 29 on the UK Singles chart. It’s been covered many times in the years since it was released, notably by Dinosaur Jr. (Robert Smith’s favorite cover, apparently), Katie Melua, Goldfinger, The Lumineers, and more.

“Spellbound” by Siouxsie And The Banshees

The early 1980s were the best era of post-punk. And I think “Spellbound” by Siouxsie And The Banshees might be the most memorable of all post-punk time capsule songs of the 1980s. Siouxsie’s magical vocals, that beat, the oddly danceable nature of the very much gothic rock song. This one’s a real classic, and I doubt it’ll be forgotten anytime soon.

“Spellbound” by Siouxsie And The Banshees was released in 1981. The song peaked at No. 22 on the UK Singles chart that year.

