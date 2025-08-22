Blake Shelton Will Make His Carolina Country Music Fest Debut in 2026

For any fans of The Voice still holding out hope for Blake Shelton’s return to the big red chair… it’s looking grim. The former Entertainer of the Year has a packed schedule these days, but with a brand-new reality TV show and Las Vegas residency in the works, you’ll have ample opportunities to see him onstage or on the screen. Now, the organizers of Carolina Country Music Fest have announced Shelton as the first headliner for next year’s festival.

Popular Country Music Festival Announces Blake Shelton as First Headliner

In June 2026, Blake Shelton will head to downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the Carolina Country Music Festival. This announcement fulfills a longtime request from festival fans.

“Blake Shelton is one of the most iconic artists in country music, and we’re proud to welcome him to the CCMF stage for the very first time,” said co-founder of Southern Entertainment and CCMF producer Bob Durkin. “Our fans have been asking for him for years, and his addition sets the tone for what promises to be another unforgettable year on the beach.”

The “Boys Round Here” hitmaker is just the first of four headliners for next year’s event. More names will follow in the coming weeks. You can already secure your spot here.

Rascal Flatts kicked off the inaugural Carolina Country Music Fest in 2015. Other artists, like Kellie Pickler, Lady A, and Rodney Atkins, also joined. Rascal Flatts returned for the festival’s 10th anniversary this year with fellow headliners Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Kid Rock.

Next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest is set for June 4–7, 2026, at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gwen Stefani’s Son Emulates His Stepfather in New Social Media Photo

Blake Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, took to social media Thursday (Aug. 21) to celebrate her son Zuma’s 17th birthday. The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared a video of the teenager singing a cover of “Dawns,” Zach Bryan’s 2024 collab with Maggie Rogers.

Immediately, the post sparked comparisons to Zuma’s stepfather. “Aww he picked up Blake’s mannerisms when he sings, so cute,” one Instagram user wrote. “Love that Blake has had such a positive impact on your kids.”

