3 Unmistakable Rock Lyrics That Are Surprisingly Deep

When people think of rock music, some think of AC/DC’s “Back In Black” or Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. It’s all heavy guitar solos, sex and drugs, and not necessarily a lot of room for deep thinking. However, if you’re a true rock fan, you’ll know that some of the best songs of the genre are willing to go there. Here are some surprisingly deep lyrics from rock songs that you might have missed.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Time” by Pink Floyd

“And then one day you find ten years have got behind you / No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun”

Honestly, The Dark Side of The Moon is about as existential as it gets. It’s not surprising that Pink Floyd would whip out this heavy one-liner. Pink Floyd underscores rock music’s whimsical, experimental side, especially with albums like The Household Objects Project. It’s not that shocking that they would have such a thoughtful perspective on aging.

“School” by Supertramp

“After school is over, you’re playing in the park / Don’t be out too late, don’t let it get too dark / They tell you not to hang around and learn what life’s about / And grow up just like them / won’t you let it work it out”

Supertramp’s “School”, off of their 1974 album “Crime of the Century”, calls out America’s education system in this chorus. To me, the “But while I’m still living / I’ve just got this to say / It’s always up to you if you want to be that / Want to see that, want to see that way” at the end of the song is also particularly haunting.

“I think there’s a lot missing at school that is, for me the loudest thing,” frontman Rodger Hodson shared. “We’re taught to function outwardly, but we’re not taught who we are inwardly.”

“Lonely People” by Styx

“Beneath these neon streets in subway seats they crowd for air / So close yet so far they share the secrets of despair.”

This song is the sixth track off of Paradise Theatre, which was Styx’s first album to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fun fact, the album is actually named after a venue in the band’s home city of Chicago that was destroyed. Dennis DeYoung wanted to write about the changes in America during this time, which you can especially hear in songs like “Half Penny Two Penny” and “Nothing Ever Goes As Planned”.

Photo by: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images