‘Country Never Dies’: Gavin Adcock Brings Together Some of Country’s Best for a New Album of Country Classics

While Gavin Adcock is no stranger to controversy, the country singer has consistently released an album every year since his debut in 2023 with Bonfire Blackout. Since that moment, he followed it with Actin’ Up Again and Own Worst Enemy. The last one seemed fitting as it was released around the time Adcock and Zach Bryan found themselves nearly coming to blows. But now, Adcock is back in the spotlight. This time, it had nothing to do with his opinion as he announced his upcoming album, Country Never Dies.

With country music going through changes over the last few decades, some fans insisted that the genre was officially dead. Although just an opinion, Adcock believed the complete opposite. And wanting to show how alive country was, he decided to name his upcoming album Country Never Dies.

Set to hit streaming platforms on March 13, 2026, Adcock shared his inspiration behind the album, explaining, “I came up with the idea of this album one day when I was listening to some country music and realized that I’m never going to get to hear any new music from some of the artists, because they’re not with us anymore. I grew up listening to a bunch of these artists, and some of them are the main reason I’m in Country music, and how I got my style.”

Gavin Adcock Pays Tribute With Country Greats With ‘Country Never Dies’

Country Never Dies will include more than Adcock’s vocals as the singer called on his fellow artists to help bring the project to life. “I chose these young artists for this project because they’re some of my favorite up-and-coming artists in all of country music, and I think everyone should listen to ‘em. Some of them have already made a good way in the business, and then some of them that maybe y’all have never heard of.”

As for the tracklist:

“Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line” “Slow Hand” with Hudson Westbrook “He Stopped Loving Her Today” with Jake Worthington “Southern Nights” with Ashley Cooke “Slide Off Your Satin Sheets” with Braxton Keith “Wayfaring Stranger” with Lanie Gardner “You Win Again” with Vincent Mason “Kentucky Bluebird” with The Creekers “Simple Man” with Austin Snell “Big City Blues” with Shelby Stone “Mama Tried”

Marking a new milestone for Adcock, the singer cared little about his own career as he concluded, “There’s a bunch of people that these songs mean the world to them. They grew up listening to these songs, hearing their parents or grandparents play them. I think it is important in country music to remember the people who paved the way for us. This is Country Never Dies.”

