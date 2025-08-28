3 Unsung Heroes of Legendary Rock Bands That Deserve Their Flowers

The frontman of a band usually gets all the glory. It’s no one’s fault. It’s just the way it goes. But, fans who care to look beyond the microphone find equally integral members of their favorite bands. Whether they play an instrument that often goes overlooked or their personalities are less boisterous than we’ve come to expect of a rocker, the three musicians below are relatively unsung heroes of legendary bands.

John Deacon – Queen

If you saw John Deacon walking down the street, even in Queen’s heyday, you’d be forgiven for not knowing he was in a rock band. While anyone put next to Freddie Mercury will look a little reserved, Deacon had little about him that made him fit for the stage—and yet he wowed every time he stepped onto one.

Deacon delivered many of the most memorable aspects of Queen‘s discography. Notably, he played the famous bassline of “Another One Bites the Dust.” That alone should be enough to give him endless props, but it’s far from his only accolade.

While Mercury was certainly the star of the show, Queen wouldn’t have had the same groove if it weren’t for Deacon.

Christine McVie – Fleetwood Mac

While we hesitate to call Christine McVie unsung, she remains less discussed than her fellow bandmates, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Casual Fleetwood Mac fans might know her name and which songs she sings, but she lacks the pervasive iconography of Nicks. While her Fleetwood Mac sister is famous even outside of the musical world for her witchy reputation and instantly recognizable look, McVie was more of a musician’s musician. Those who care about the songwriting in Fleetwood Mac will know just how important McVie is to their unique alchemy.

McVie was undoubtedly the hitmaker of the group. She shone on a pop-tinged number, earning many of the band’s biggest songs. Not only that, McVie had one of the most unique and lulling voices in rock. It’s impossible to mistake her for anyone else when she’s on the mic, and that is the mark of a true artist.

Izzy Stradlin – Guns N’ Roses

While Izzy Stradlin’s tenure with Guns N’ Roses has been relatively brief, the guitarist left his mark on the band. In terms of guitar players in this band, the spotlight belongs to Slash. He’s an icon in his own right, no hits required. But, looking beyond the stage lights, fans have credited Stradlin’s songwriting.

Stradlin helped to pen some of the band’s biggest hits. Even in the more obscure songs he had a hand in, Stradlin brought Guns N’ Roses into a new league.

