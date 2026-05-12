Born 125 Years Ago Today, the Missouri “Duke” and Country Music Hall of Famer Who Mastered Comedy, Radio Hosting, and the Banjo

Born on this day, May 12, 1901, was the legendary and incomparable Duke of Paducah, Benjamin Francis Ford. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, that’s probably because Ford was best known for his comedy, radio, and musical work in the 1930s through the 1960s, perhaps most prominently in the 1940s.

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His work has certainly been influential, though. Countless bluegrass and early country musicians from Ford’s time would inspire the musicians who would walk in their footsteps. Likewise, Ford’s hilarious antics, radio host skills, and musical talents would inspire similar entertainers who came after him.

Let’s celebrate the life and career of Grand Ole Opry legend Benjamin Francis Ford, shall we?

Remembering The Duke of Paducah, Benjamin Francis Ford

Benjamin Francis Ford was born on May 12, 1901, in De Soto, Missouri. He was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. Like many from his generation, he only had a third-grade education. That obviously didn’t impact his talents as a comedian, though, as he would often say that he attended the university of “hard knocks.” Ford’s personality outside of performing was notably serious. But when he was on stage, he was a beacon of laughter.

In 1918, Ford joined the U.S. Navy, where he earned the nickname “Whitey Ford” for his stark blonde hair. During his tenure as a serviceman, he learned how to play the banjo. This would end up changing the trajectory of his career once his time with the Navy came to an end.

Ford’s Musical Journey

In 1922, following his discharge from the military, Ford joined a group called McGinty’s Oklahoma Cowboy Band. They were a Dixieland jazz-style group, and Ford played banjo with them to add a bit of bluegrass flair. The band would later change its name to Otto Gray And His Oklahoma Cowboys. There is some evidence of this group appearing and performing in Hollywood film shorts in the 1920s.

Benjamin Francis Ford launched his radio career in 1929. That year, he debuted on Chicago’s station, WLS-AM. In the 1930s, Ford worked at KWK, located in St. Louis, where he first took on his stage name. He would found the Renfro Valley Barn Dance and take on more radio work in Cincinnati and Chicago through the 1930s. Ford is perhaps best known for his work at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1940s and 1950s. Throughout his career, Ford would host numerous national radio shows and perform music in Nashville.

Benjamin Francis Ford passed away on June 20, 1986, in Brentwood, Tennessee. He passed after a life filled with laughter and music at the age of 85. That year, he would also be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

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