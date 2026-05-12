3 Musical Left Turns That Proved Successful for Legendary Artists

Many artists stay the course throughout their entire careers. Success is so finicky, might as well not tempt fate. But the particularly bold artists will venture on new paths, flirting with potential pitfalls. The three artists below all decided to be bold and try on different sounds. What could’ve spelled disaster proved uber successful for them, earning them new ears and endurance.

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‘Joanne’ — Lady Gaga

By 2016, Lady Gaga switching up her sound and look wasn’t really a shocking notion. What was shocking, though, was the particular move she made that year: Joanne. Of all the directions Gaga could’ve headed in, no one would’ve guessed an Americana, folk kind of sound.

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Joanne is Gaga’s subtlest album, proving her adaptability once again. This album saw the electro-pop icon dial back the production and lean heavily into lyricism and her stunning vocals. If anyone ever doubted Gaga, saying she masked any deficiencies with in-your-face production, they were proved wrong with Joanne. This album became an underrated, hidden gem amongst fans and widened her appeal tenfold.

‘Believe’ — Cher

Cher swapped the pop-rock she had made a name for herself in for decades for futuristic dance music in 1998. Believe was a stark departure from what fans had come to expect from the icon. While it might have turned off some listeners, it completely reinvigorated Cher’s popularity in other markets. This album—notably the title track—gave Cher a lifelong fan base in the LGBTQ+ community. This fanship hasn’t left her side since.

Even in the mass market, “Believe” has proven successful. It might be a tad cheesy by today’s standards, but that’s why we love it. It’s a playful, upbeat anthem that could turn any day around. When we’re in need of something nostalgic and not at all fussy, this is a track we can easily turn to.

‘Renaissance’ — Beyoncé

Prior to 2022, Beyoncé’s sound was pure pop. She had set the popular musical tone for decades, seamlessly weaving in hip-hop elements and soulful vocals. But after the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé became something else. She proved her ability not just to produce hits but to innovate while doing so.

To the untrained ear, this album might just seem like a run-of-the-mill successful venture for Beyoncé. But, if given a critical ear, it’s clear to see that this album was a gamble for the pop icon. It’s a varied album full of odd sounds and complex production. Many of these songs couldn’t work on the radio, which wasn’t Beyoncé’s typical approach. This album saw the singer give up safety for something that could’ve flopped. Lucky for her, it only strengthened her grip on stardom.

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