4 Rod Stewart Covers That May Just Sound Better Than the Originals

Rod Stewart writes a lot of his own music, but not all of it. In fact, some of his biggest hits are actually songs that were first recorded by someone else. These four songs by Stewart are all covers and became successful singles, likely because they sound even better than the original.

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“Have I Told You Lately”

In 1991, Stewart included “Have I Told You Lately” on his Vagabond Heart album. Two years later, he released a live version of the song for his Unplugged…and Seated record. The live version also became a No. 1 single for Stewart.

Van Morrison is the sole writer of “Have I Told You Lately”. In 1989, he released his own version of the sweet tune, taking it into the Top 15.

“Have I Told You Lately” earned Stewart a Grammy nomination. In addition to Stewart, several other artists have put their own spin on “Have I Told You Lately”, including Kenny Rogers, Andy Williams, and Barry Manilow.

“Sailing”

One of Stewart’s earlier hits, “Sailing” came out in 1975. Written by Gavin Sutherland, it was Sutherland who released it first, with his group, The Sutherland Brothers, in 1972.

On Stewart’s Atlantic Crossing, his first album to be recorded in the United States instead of the United Kingdom, “Sailing” marks a unique career first for Stewart.

“It’s the only song I ever recorded without a drink inside me,” he says. “My thing was always to have a little tipple before I sang; even now I’ll have a Bacardi and Coke before I go on stage. It just helps.”

Ironically, “Sailing” became a major hit in the UK, but not in the United States.

“Some Guys Have All The Luck”

In 1984, Stewart had a Top 10 single with “Some Guys Have All The Luck”. On his Camouflage project, “Some Guys Have All The Luck” is written by Jeff Fortgang.

More than a decade before Stewart’s version, The Persuaders first released “Some Guys Have All The Luck”. On their Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me album, the song is their final Top 10 single.

“Some Guys Have All The Luck” is not one of Stewart’s No. 1 hits. But it still is considered one of his signature songs.

“Downtown Train”

Tom Waits is the only writer of “Downtown Train”. On his 1985 Rain Dogs record, the song didn’t gain prominence until 1989, when Stewart released his version. Stewart’s version is on his Vagabond Heart album.

Other artists, including Patty Smyth and Bob Seger, released their version of “Downtown Train”. But it’s Stewart’s that remains the most successful.

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