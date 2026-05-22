6 Feel-Good Songs From the 1960s To Kick off Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer for most Americans, which means backyard barbecues, boat rides, and plenty of sunshine. And while there’s plenty of feel-good music from every decade to go along with these summertime festivities, there’s something about music from the 1960s that really lifts the spirits.

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Whether you have plans to be on the water, at the park, or spending time at home, these feel-good songs from the 1960s are all perfect additions to any Memorial Day weekend playlist.

“Good Day Sunshine” by The Beatles

This bright and cheery cut from The Beatles’ 1966 album Revolver is the musical equivalent of throwing back the curtains and letting sunlight pour into your bedroom. It’s hard not to be optimistic at the start of “Good Day Sunshine”, rich in vocal harmonies and feel-good flavor. If there were ever the perfect song to start a Memorial Day weekend, it would likely be this one.

“You Baby” by The Mamas & the Papas

The Mamas & the Papas have plenty of great hits, but there’s something especially upbeat about the call-and-response of “You Baby”. Their version is one of several covers of the classic mid-60s track, but it’s this writer’s personal favorite rendition. The track appears on the vocal group’s debut album, If You Can Believe Your Eyes And Ears, which is a great record from top to bottom.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

From the somewhat pensive verses to the explosion of love and light brought on by the chorus, The Turtles’ “Happy Together” is an all-time classic, as far as feel-good 1960s music goes. The 1967 single topped the charts when it first came out in January, buoying it along to the summer months, when it could really shine.

“Let’s Live For Today” by The Grass Roots

Just like the song title would suggest, The Grass Roots’ 1967 single, “Let’s Live For Today”, is all about setting worries aside—if only for a moment—and soaking in the present. What better message to deliver on a holiday weekend? “We were never meant to worry the way the people do, and I don’t need to hurry as long as I’m with you.”

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

Pretty much any Beach Boys cut from the 1960s would qualify as a worthy contender for a Memorial Day weekend playlist. But it’s hard to beat “Good Vibrations”, a 1966 single that came to define the band’s legacy. Inspired by childhood advice from Brian Wilson’s mother about dogs sensing the vibrations of humans, this song is the perfect soundtrack to a sunny day at the dog park.

“Sugar Town” by Nancy Sinatra

Finally, “Sugar Town” is one of those quintessential 1960s songs that could be about sex, hallucinogens, or both. Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 version of the Lee Hazlewood composition played into this tongue-in-cheek meaning perfectly. Even decades later, it’s a great feel-good addition to any warm weather playlist, if for no other reason than to sing along when she says, “Sh, sh, sh, sh, sh, sh, sh-sh-sh-sh-sh-sh sugar town.”

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