38 Special’s 1981 Rockpalast Concert Album is Finally Being Released in North America

It has been announced that M.I.G. Music is releasing a special CD/DVD set of 38 Special – Live at Rockpalast 1981. The concert, which took place at Freilichtbühne Loreley amphitheatre in St. Goarshausen, Germany on August 29, 1981, was filmed for the German television show, Rockpalast. The upcoming set will be the first time audiences outside Germany will get to experience the live performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The CD/DVD set will be available for purchase on June 30, and is currently available for pre-order. The live album will also be available to stream on several streaming platforms as well. The collection will feature a total of 11 songs and is being distributed by Believe.

RELATED: David Crosby to Release Historic First Ever Live Album and Full Concert DVD Set

38 Special co-founder Don Barnes released a statement expressing his excitement for the release of the live performance. Barnes said, “We are very proud and happy to see this historic live concert finally getting released. We had such a rockin time! It was a memorable experience for 38 Special and our first time in Germany.

“Every song, every solo, all the energy was balled up in an explosive presentation,” Barnes continued. “It felt like we had strapped ourselves in and the crowd took us up higher and higher. It was an exhilarating experience! After our full set and before the encore, I remember being soaked and toweling off before we went back out and took them for that last ride.”

The concert features many of the band’s classic tunes including “Hold On Loosely,” “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys,” and “Rockin’ Into The Night.” The performance begins with the song “Turn It On” from the album Rockin’ Into The Night, and concludes with a rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son.” The line-up that night included co-founders Barnes and Donnie Van Zant, as well as Jeff Carlisi on guitar, Jack Grondin on drums, Larry “LJ” Junstrom on bass, and Carol Bristow and Lu Moss on background vocals.

Barnes added, “On behalf of Donnie Van Zant, myself and the band, we send our thanks and best wishes to all involved with the presentation of this show from so many years ago. We’re still out there bringing the heat and hope to be for many more years!”

(Photo Credit: Tom Hill/WireImage)