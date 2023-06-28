Kesha Thanks Fans for Support After her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke: “All I Need is You”

Kesha and producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald recently reached a settlement after a decade’s worth of back and forth. Though both parties issued a joint statement immediately following the settlement, Kesha has taken to social media to thank her fans for their continued support throughout the whole process.

“I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me,” she wrote on Twitter. “You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years. I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all.”

She then referenced her fanbase by name, the Animals, and her recently released song, “All I Need Is You”

“Animals, ‘I don’t need much but there’s one thing I can’t lose. All I need is you,'” she continued.

The legal battle between the singer and the producer started back in 2014 when Kesha claimed Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her along with physical and emotional abuse. She specifically alleged that he drugged and raped her one night in 2005.

The producer filed a countersuit against Kesha. The two opposing cases have kept the two entangled in an endless string of deliberation since.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in her part of the statement of the joint settlement statement. “As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

Dr. Luke added, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Kesha tackled the topic in her latest release, Gag Order. Produced by Rick Rubin, the 13 track record is an in-depth post-mortem of the last decade of Kesha’s life.

In a review of the album, American Songwriter wrote, “The emotional core of Gag Order is palpable. There is a sense of isolation, panic, and dejection that the listeners glean from this record—all of which, it is likely safe to assume, Kesha felt herself while creating this project.”

Photo by Vincent Haycock / Shore Fire Media