Dolly Parton Releases New Singles, One Featuring ‘Judas Priest’ Frontman Rob Halford

Dolly Parton has just dropped two new singles from her forthcoming album, Rockstar. Rockstar will be released on November 17 and will be available in either a two-CD or four-LP set. The album is currently available for pre-order.

The two new singles off of Rockstar include “Bygones,” featuring Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, and “Magic Man (Carl Version),” featuring Heart’s Ann Wilson, who originally sang the song. “Bygones” is an old-school rock tune, while “Magic Man” is a fresh new take on Heart’s classic song. “Bygones” also features the talents of Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Six and metal guitarist John 5.

These two singles are following the release of Rockstar’s first single, “World On Fire,” which topped Billboard’s Rock Digital Songs chart in May.

.“‘Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5, ” Parton, who has just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

Regarding her cover of “Magic Man,” Parton said, “I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!”

In addition to Rob Halford and Ann Wilson, Rockstar will feature several other beloved musicians including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Chris Stapleton, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, and Miley Cyrus. “‘I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope everybody enjoys this album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

Photo by Vijat Mohindra / Big Machine