4 Alan Jackson Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Alan Jackson is both a dynamic performer and an accomplished writer in the neotraditional country space. Here are some of his lyrics that everyone should know.

“Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)”

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“I’m just a singer of simple songs / I’m not a real political man / I watch CNN but I’m not sure I can tell you / The difference in Iraq and Iran.”

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“Where Were You” takes inspiration from Jackson’s own experience with the US attacks on 9/11. It actually took him several weeks to write this song. The thing I like about the lyrics above is that they are both humble and honest. This song presents Jackson as a very approachable voice to listen to, especially in a time of crisis.

“Drive(For Daddy Gene)”

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“It was just an old plywood boat / A ’75 Johnson with electric choke / A young boy two hands on the wheel / I can’t replace the way it made me feel.”

Jackson wrote this song for his father, Eugene Jackson, who passed away a few years before “Drive” was released. Jackson wanted to write a song that wasn’t necessarily a sad account of his death. This song captures the good times he had with his dad.

“Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow”

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“Just trying to be somebody / Just wanna be heard and seen / I’m chasing that neon rainbow / Living that honky-tonk dream.”

Jackson and Jim McBride wrote this song about making it in the music industry. Jackson was trying to get a record deal at the time. He would eventually sign to Arista Records, under which he would release early music.

McBride told The Boot: “I had had this song idea for two solid years that I never did anything with, because I’d never been in a band. The title was called ‘Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow, Livin’ That Honky-Tonk Dream’. I’d written it down and carried it around for two years in my notebook. As Alan was telling me what he was going through, I thought, ‘That’s what this song is all about.’”

“Remember When”

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“Remember when the sound of little feet / Was the music we danced to week to week.”

This one is a reflective song that looks back on life from someone like Jackson, who’s lived a lot of it. Details like the one above are part of what gives “Remember When” its charm.

Photo by: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images