Alan Jackson Goes Out on Top as Final Concert Shatters All-Time Record

Alan Jackson made history with the final concert of his career. According to Touring Data, the country music icon’s June show in Nashville is officially the highest-grossing concert by any artist in history.

The star-studded Nissan Stadium show, which was dubbed Last Call: One More For the Road – The Finale, earned $34.729 million.

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That’s not the only record Jackson set at the show, which was the most-attended concert of his career.

More than 56,000 people were on hand for the historic night, and they had to pay to be there. The show became the most expensive stadium concert in history, with an average ticket price of $618.95.

With prices like that, it’s no surprise Jackson became the first artist in history to gross over $30 million from a single concert.

What to Know About Alan Jackson’s Final Show

The concert was unforgettable to say the least. Ahead of Jackson’s set, his family members took the stage. Jackson’s nephew, Big City Brian Wright; his great-niece, Carlisle Wright; and his nephew, Adam Wright each performed a song in his honor.

Next, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, and Lainey Wilson all performed in tribute to the country great.

After each artist’s individual performance of a Jackson song of their choice, they all returned to the stage to perform “Pop a Top.”

“We are all here tonight to celebrate the country music giant, Mr. Alan Jackson,” Underwood told the crowd. “Alan, we love you. There is nowhere we would all rather be than right here with you as you take the stage one last time. It’s going to be a special night!”

After a rain delay, Jackson made his way to the stage, where he played for nearly two hours. His set even included hit after hit, as well as two duets with George Strait.

He wrapped things up in a big way, performing “Chattahoochee” as fireworks lit up the sky. That wasn’t the end of the show, though.

Jackson returned for a two-song encore, during which he performed “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From.” After singing on stage for the final time, Jackson took in the crowd, waving and smiling as he left the stage.

The concert will be released as a live album this December. In addition to the CD, Jackson’s final show will air on NBC later this year.

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