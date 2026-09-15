4 Albums From 1993 That Proved Veteran Rockers Could Hold Their Own Against the Grunge Trend

It’s never easy when you’re a veteran act, and you’re trying to make your presence felt on a scene filled with much younger artists. That was even trickier for heritage acts in the early 90s, a stretch when grunge made it tough for traditional artists to find their way. These four rock albums from veterans found a way to overcome all that. And they made it happen in 1993, a time when grunge was at its absolute peak.

‘River Of Dreams’ by Billy Joel

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No one knew at the time that River Of Dreams was going to be Billy Joel’s last pop studio album. Joel felt some frustration when the album didn’t do the same kind of business as previous records of his. That factored into his decision to give up on the new stuff. It’s too bad, because this LP was his strongest in more than a decade. He proved he could summon up some of the old fury and bile on album opener “No Man’s Land”. As it progresses, River Of Dreams segues into something gentler and more introspective. “These are the last words I have to say,” Joel sings on closing track “Famous Last Words”. This album made us realize how much we’d be missing due to that farewell.

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‘Zooropa’ by U2

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U2 reinvented themselves with Achtung Baby in 1991. By introducing a little bit of sleaze to their sound and some irony to their words, they made the anthemic, earnest moments pop with much more impact. Zooropa took some of the experimental, style-hopping tendencies of its predecessor to the extreme. Because the album was a bit of a rush job, it’s not as consistent as you’d like it to be. But you can’t fault the high points, which are among the most fascinating in the band’s storied career. “Numb” finds glory in chilly electronica. “The Wanderer” features a stirring cameo from Johnny Cash. And “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” ranks as one of their best-ever slow ones.

‘Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell’ by Meat Loaf

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In 1977, the original Bat Out Of Hell lived up to its name, tearing into the public consciousness with urgency and defiance. Why was it 16 years until Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman, the writer-producer behind it all, could get it together again? Well, sudden success from out of the blue can be the toughest to follow up. By 1993, however, with Meat at full strength and Steinman’s catalog of highly dramatic songs replenished, the timing was right. You can probably tell by song titles like “Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back” and “Objects In The Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are” if this kind of grandiosity and excess is for you. It certainly captured the spirit of the original.

‘Ten Summoner’s Tales’ by Sting

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By 1993, with thoughts of any Police reunion long since doused, folks finally started to appreciate the musical identity that Sting had carved out for himself as a solo artist. The punkish energy of his former band had been replaced with intricately moving music and a contemplative lyrical bent. Ten Summoner’s Tales followed up the anguished The Soul Cages with a more resigned, but no less passionate, feel. Even if this could be classified as adult contemporary, it was AC of the highest degree. Mesmerizing tracks like “Fields Of Gold”, “Shape Of My Heart”, and “It’s Probably Me” positioned Sting as the surprising king of chill-out music.

(Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)