4 Bob Dylan Songs To Listen to if You Don’t Like Bob Dylan

Look, can I be honest? I’ve been a songwriter virtually my entire life. I write about songwriters for a living. My bread and butter are the 1960s and 70s, but I’ve just never been able to get into Bob Dylan. Do I appreciate and enjoy his lyrics, sans music? Certainly. Do I understand that he’s one of the most important figures in our musical history? Yes, I do. That being said…listening to him?

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I’ll go one step further and say I’ve already received flak from my fellow musician friends, particularly for the fact that I have no such sonic hangups about Neil Young, who is arguably the same kind of singer but in a different font. Nevertheless, I’ve had to dig deep to find Dylan tunes that I’ll actually listen to for more than lyrical analysis. But find them I did!

If you’ve found yourself in the same “does everyone love Bob Dylan except me?” boat that I’ve been in for the past three decades, then maybe these songs will serve as a starting ground for your conversion.

“Gotta Serve Somebody”

The nasal, rubato, and raspy quality of late-era Bob Dylan actually sounds right at home and not at all out of place on his 1979 track, “Gotta Serve Somebody”. The track comes from a rather divisive time in his career—the album it’s from, Slow Train Coming, is considered Dylan’s first Christian album. Nevertheless, that backing groove, steady bassline, and syrupy background vocals are unmatched.

“It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”

Bob Dylan being a crooner can be tough to listen to if you’re someone who likes more traditional-sounding voices. But Bob Dylan has always excelled at the half-lazy, devil-may-care delivery that lends itself well to blues songs. “It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry” is a good example. Sure, he gets a bit howly and loosey-goosey. But the rolling beat and infectious bassline succeed in tightening it back up.

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35”

Even if you aren’t the kind who likes to light one up every now and then, it’s hard not to let the rambunctiousness of Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde track, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” sweep you away. The jangly recording makes it feel like you’re there in the studio, passing around a communal bottle of whiskey and a funky cigarette while Dylan leads the chant, “Everybody must get stoned!”

“Subterranean Homesick Blues”

Once again, if your problem with Bob Dylan has to do with his approach to melody, it might be wise to start in the corners of his catalog that are more recitative-like. “Subterranean Homesick Blues” is essentially a rap song, full of tongue-twisters and zippy one-liners that bounce along the beat with ease.

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