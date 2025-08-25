4 Classic Rock Guitar Riffs That Inspired Me To Pick up the Guitar

Classic rock music through the years has inspired countless young musicians to learn how to play the guitar. Whether that interest stuck or not depends on the person. However, plenty of now-famous guitarists got their start by listening to some influential classic rock guitar riffs. The following four tunes are a few old-school hits that inspired me, in particular, to learn how to play the guitar. You might just relate.

“Day Tripper” by The Beatles

A few different Beatles songs could have made it to this list, but I can’t deny how much “Day Tripper” influenced me as a kid. John Lennon’s opening guitar riff is on a completely different level. And it’s wild to think that the riff in question was written under duress, as Lennon was tasked with coming up with something fast for a new single. George Harrison plays the riff beautifully, and you can hear that blues and Motown influence from the very start.

“Tom Sawyer” by Rush

This song continues to inspire young guitarists today. It’s an absolutely classic. “Tom Sawyer” by Rush features just one of many absolutely amazing riffs by Alex Lifeson. “YYZ” could have made it to this list, honestly. However, there’s something about this 1981 song that just gets under your skin.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is responsible for popularizing quite a few different guitar riffs during the golden age of heavy metal. “Crazy Train”, though, started it all. It was Ozzy’s debut single from his debut solo venture, Blizzard Of Oz. Randy Rhoads’ glittering riff at the very start of “Crazy Train” is one of the most legendary moments in the history of the genre. And it still gives me goosebumps to hear today, decades after it first hit the airwaves.

“Killer Queen” by Queen

In my opinion, this is one of the best classic rock guitar riffs of all time. Brian May was a genius. He still is, obviously, but the 1970s era of Queen was absolutely insane. His solos are never not enthralling, and “Killer Queen” is a stunning example of what rock bands could do with a talented guitarist and a little bit of multitracking. The whole of the song is one of Queen’s finest productions.

