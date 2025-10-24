4 Classic Rock Songs From 1972 That I Still Obsessively Listen To

When I’m in the mood for some classic rock jams, these four songs from 1972 tend to make it to my playlist often. You might be in the same boat. These tracks are fantastic gems from classic rock history that haven’t lost their spark. Let’s revisit a few of the best, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Witchy Woman” by Eagles

I don’t listen to slow rock ballads all that often. However, this one makes it to my rotation more than I realized. It’s an ode to an untamable woman with a spooky sort of flair to it. And I’m not at all surprised that this song did so well when it was released in August 1972. “Witchy Woman” by The Eagles made it all the way to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year. While it isn’t as popular as other hits from the rock outfit, I think this song deserves more love.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

This one’s a classic that will never go out of style, and one of my favorite Neil Young songs of all time. “Heart Of Gold” dropped in early 1972, the most memorable and enduring folk rock song to come out of Young’s legendary album, Harvest. This song was a fast No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. Bob Dylan might not love this tune, but I (and many fans) certainly do.

“The Jean Genie” by David Bowie

How about some early David Bowie goodness? “The Jean Genie” is about what you’d expect from early-70s Bowie, a glam rock bop with a bluesy and hard rock edge to it. This standout glam jam from Aladdin Sane was a fast hit upon its release, hitting No. 2 on the UK Singles chart and No. 71 on the Hot 100. It was a sure preview of what was to come from the ever-evolving David Bowie.

“All The Young Dudes” by Mott The Hoople

Before “All The Young Dudes” dropped in 1972, Mott The Hoople was close to ending entirely. This glam rock anthem revived them quite gloriously, though their career wouldn’t last much longer. Still, it’s better to burn out early than last forever with no enduring hit, and “All The Young Dudes” is certainly an enduring hit. You can thank David Bowie for producing this entry on our list of the finest classic rock songs from 1972. This track ended up hitting No. 37 on the Hot 100.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage