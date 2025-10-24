Cody Jinks to Celebrate 10 Years of ‘Adobe Sessions’ with Re-Release Featuring Unreleased Music and New Cover Art (Exclusive)

Cody Jinks released The Adobe Sessions in January 2015, and it remains one of his most popular albums. Standout cuts like “Loud and Heavy” and “Mamma Song” have become the new-age Outlaw Country hero’s signature songs, both garnering tens of millions of streams from a legion of dedicated fans who have been with the Texas-based singer/songwriter since the beginning. Today (October 24), he announced the 10th anniversary edition of Adobe Sessions, a celebration of the decade those fans have spent riding with him.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Jinks spoke briefly to American Songwriter about Adobe Sessions and what the album means to him. “Adobe Sessions was a huge step forward for me as a singer/songwriter,” he says. “I was trying new things and taking huge risks, and it worked. It’s a very special record. It continues to make a huge statement. It’ll go down as one of my best,” he adds.

A decade after its release, Adobe Sessions remains the standard by which Jinks’ albums are judged.

Cody Jinks Celebrates Ten Years of Adobe Sessions

Cody Jinks will release the 10th anniversary edition of Adobe Sessions on December 12. Fans can pre-order the album today in a variety of formats.

The album will be available on CD and vinyl. Both formats feature a re-worked cover with an embossed copper foil stamp. Vinyl copies will feature dual-sided gatefold covers that allow fans to choose between two covers to display. The CD copies will feature digipack format. Multiple special editions, including limited colorways, signed copies, and more, will also be available.

However, the anniversary edition of Adobe Sessions won’t just be the same album with a new cover. It will also include the previously unreleased song “Everything.” Jinks recorded the song during the original recording sessions at the Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, but it didn’t make it onto the album.

“I cannot believe it’s been ten years since Adobe Sessions came out,” says Jinks. “I think it’s the album that said, ‘I’m here to stay.’”

Featured Image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images