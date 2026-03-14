4 Classic Rock Songs From 1984 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

In the mood for some next-level classic rock songs from the year 1984? That had to be one of the best years for classic rock period, and choosing four excellent songs didn’t take very long at all. There are certainly many to choose from. Let’s look at just a few classic rock songs from 1984 that I think most listeners would love!

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“Rock Me Tonite” by Billy Squier

Remember this pop rock jam with a synthy groove from Billy Squier? “Rock Me Tonite” dropped in 1984 and was a fast hit, and it remains Squier’s highest-charting single in the US to date. The hard rock tune peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Sadly, though, this song was on the controversial side, as the music video for the song allegedly ruffled some feathers. Squire claimed that his career decline was caused by the music video for “Rock Me Tonite” alone.

“Nobody Told Me” by John Lennon

Released several years after his passing, “Nobody Told Me” can be found on the posthumous album Milk And Honey. While that particular album was met with mixed reviews, one can’t deny that “Nobody Told Me” is a solid rock song. And it would be Lennon’s final new single to reach the Top 10 in the UK, peaking at No. 6. It was also a hit on the Hot 100 at No. 5.

“Cover Me” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen was having a good year in 1984. After dropping the successful single “Dancing In The Dark” and shortly before dropping the legendary tune “Born In The U.S.A.”, Springsteen released “Cover Me”. Sandwiched between two memorable hits, this song often gets forgotten, and I don’t think that’s fair. This is such a classic and emotional song with all the elements of a good Springsteen track from this era.

“Eyes Without A Face” by Billy Idol

New wave was still huge in 1984, and Billy Idol capitalized on it with a synth-rock tune for the ages. “Eyes Without A Face” makes it to our list of amazing classic rock songs from 1984, and it’s one of the most memorable songs from Rebel Yell. This track peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 18 in the UK.

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