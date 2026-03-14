These 4 Country Albums From 1990 Will Forever Be Considered Masterpieces

In 1990, no one knew that it was the beginning of one of the best decades in country music. Still revered as a favorite era in country music by a lot of people, these four country albums helped kick off an amazing period in country music and will always be considered masterpieces.

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‘Rumor Has It’ by Reba McEntire

Rumor Has It marks the first record Tony Brown produced for Reba McEntire, with the two co-producing the project together. A multi-platinum album, Rumor Has It includes “Fancy“, a song McEntire always wanted to record but was never able to until Brown. “Fancy” also remains among McEntire’s most successful singles.

“I always wanted to record it,” McEntire tells Country Living. “Then Tony Brown said, ‘What’s a song you’d like to do a remake of?’ And I said, ‘Fancy.’ He said, ‘That’s one of my favorite songs, too.’ And so we recorded it.”

Other singles from Rumor Has It include the title track, “You Lie”, and “Fallin’ Out Of Love”.

‘Livin’ It Up’ by George Strait

It was George Strait’s tenth studio album, and the King of Country Music really hit his stride with Livin’ It Up. Produced by Strait and Jimmy Bowen, Livin’ It Up includes two No. 1 singles, “Love Without End, Amen” and “I’ve Come To Expect It From You“. Another song, “Drinking Champagne”, peaked inside the Top 5.

“Love Without End” became Strait’s first song to become a multi-week No. 1 hit, claiming the No. 1 spot for five weeks.

‘Put Yourself In My Shoes’ by Clint Black

A sophomore album is often a challenge for any artist. But for Clint Black, his second record, Put Yourself In My Shoes, became especially challenging since his freshman Killin’ Time came out one year earlier. Regarded as one of the best country albums of all time, Killin’ Time became a tough act to follow.

Fortunately, Black was up for the challenge. Although Put Yourself In My Shoes didn’t have four consecutive hits like Killin’ Time did, Put Yourself In My Shoes did cement Black’s place in country music. The project includes “Loving Blind” and “Where Are You Now”, two No. 1 hits, plus the title track and “One More Payment”, which both landed in the Top 10.

‘No Fences’ by Garth Brooks

Like Black, Garth Brooks also had a tough act to follow with his 1990 No Fences record. Following his 1989 eponymous debut, No Fences contains some of Brooks’ most memorable hits.

Included on No Fences is “Friends In Low Places“, “Unanswered Prayers”, “Two Of A Kind, Workin’ On A Full House”, and “The Thunder Rolls”. Not only are they all No. 1 singles, but they all continue to be considered classics of Brooks, even after so many years.

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