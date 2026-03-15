4 Classic Rock Songs From 1986 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

The 1980s were all about big hair, big dreams, and big anthemic rock songs. The following classic rock songs from 1986, in particular, still totally blow us away today. And if you were around that year to hear these songs debut, you still know them very well. Let’s dive into some 80s nostalgia!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi

This glam metal tune was basically the song of the year in 1986. Even today, listeners hear “Livin’ On A Prayer” and can’t help but belt out that legendary chorus. Fans back in the day really vibes with this hard rockin’ track by Bon Jovi too, as the song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 in countless countries around the globe. Today, it remains the band’s signature song. And what a killer song to be known for.

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” by Cutting Crew

Cutting Crew had a major hit on their hands in 1986 with this entry on our list of classic rock songs. “(I Just) Died In Your Arms” might just rival “Livin’ On A Prayer” in terms of catchiness, too. This synth-rock song with some prog and new wave elements was a charting smash, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

“Glory Of Love” by Peter Cetera

Remember this hit from Peter Cetera? “Glory Of Love” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in 1986, and it’s a soft rock classic that has stood the test of time. The 1980s really were the era of the power ballad, and “Glory Of Love” might be one of the most memorable power ballads of all time. It’s no surprise that this song scored an Academy Award nomination, following its use in the film The Karate Kid Part II.

“These Dreams” by Heart

Heart just had to make it to our list of amazing classic rock songs from 1986. “These Dreams” technically dropped the year prior off of the band’s self-titled 1985 album, but it wasn’t released as a single until 1986. It’s a good thing “These Dreams” got the single treatment, because it has since become one of the band’s biggest career hits. This synth-rock classic peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Heart’s first song to reach that coveted spot.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images