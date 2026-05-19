Riley Green Wants To Do a Duet Album With Ella Langley

Country music fans may have something big to look forward to. Following two successful collaborations with Ella Langley, Riley Green told Taste of Country Nights that he doesn’t “know how we wouldn’t entertain” putting out a full album together.

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“We’ve had such a great track record, and we were fortunate to be on tour together, too. She was out on the road with me when we had those two songs, and that doesn’t happen very often,” Green said. “I’m pretty open to any collaborations at this point because they’ve worked really well for me in the past.”

That’s a massive understatement. With Langley, Green found massive success with “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

The former song, which came out in 2024, hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. It also won Music Event of the Year at the CMA Awards. It also won in the same category—and took home two additional awards—at the ACMs.

The pair followed that up with “Don’t Mind If I Do,” earning another No. 1 hit. At the 61st ACM Awards, the track won the pair the Music Event of the Year trophy.

“I knew it was never going to get better than that,” Green said of Langley’s performance of the song during his acceptance speech. “I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. You continue to surprise everybody with everything you do in your career. More than anything, I’m really proud of how you represent our home state of Alabama.”

Ella Langley’s Big Night at the ACMs

While that was Green’s only award of the night, Langley took home a total of seven trophies. That sweep set the record for the most wins in one year by any artist.

Before Langley’s huge night, the most awards won by a single artist in a year was six. It’s a feat that’s been achieved three times before. Garth Brooks did it in 1991, Faith Hill did so in 1999, and Chris Stapleton accomplished it in 2016.

That wasn’t the only record Langley set at the ACMs. She also became the artist with the most wins in a two-year stretch. Between the 2025 and 2026 ceremonies, Langley took home 12 awards. Previously, Hill held that record when she took home 10 trophies in 1998 and 1999.

Additionally, Langley’s back-to-back Single of the Year wins—”You Look Like You Love Me” in 2025 and “Choosin’ Texas” in 2026—set her apart from the pack.

She’s only the fifth artist to win that particular award two years in a row. Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, Hill, and Miranda Lambert are the other artists who have done so.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM