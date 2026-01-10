4 Country Albums That Are Undeniably Perfect From Start to Finish

Giving any album the “perfect” label is no easy feat. Music is subjective, and personal tastes and opinions are what really define an album for any one person. But there are some country albums out there that quite a few fans consider perfect. Let’s take a look at just four of them.

‘Pieces Of The Sky’ by Emmylou Harris (1975)

This gorgeous release from the legendary Emmylou Harris might just be her finest work. A lot of fans certainly agree, including those who listened to Pieces Of The Sky enough to get it all the way to No. 7 on the Billboard country chart in the US. So many gorgeous songs are on this record, including the No. 4 hit “If I Could Only Win Your Love”, which also earned a Grammy nomination.

‘At Folsom Prison’ by Johnny Cash (1968)

There was no way this list of perfect country albums would be without At Folsom Prison. A gorgeous amalgamation of classic country, gothic country, and a little bit of folk rock, At Folsom Prison remains Johnny Cash’s most well-known piece of work, and it’s a live album for the ages. This album was recorded during Cash’s legendary performance at Folsom State Prison in 1968.

‘Come On Over’ by Shania Twain (1997)

Is this a controversial entry? Maybe. But there are very few country (or country pop) records out there that appealed to both country fans and those who weren’t really listening to the genre at all in the late 1990s. Shania Twain bridged that gap, and she did so with an easily relistenable album that remains appealing decades later.

Come On Over was a hefty hit when it was first released, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on countless other charts in the UK, Canada, across Europe, and elsewhere. To this day, some traditional country fans argue that it isn’t a country album at all, but rather a pop album. I think Come On Over is the best of both worlds.

‘Red Headed Stranger’ by Willie Nelson (1975)

Red Headed Stranger was the album that breathed new life into Willie Nelson’s career. He’s released dozens upon dozens of records since then, but there’s something about Red Headed Stranger that just hits so well today. This concept album follows the story of a man on the run after committing murder, and it’s a quintessential piece of work in the outlaw country lexicon. This is one of the most perfect country albums of its era, and it warrants a thorough listen.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images