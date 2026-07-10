4 Country and Folk Songs That Are So Bittersweet, Listening to Them Hurts and Feels Good All at Once

Of all the emotions to evoke in a song, bittersweetness can sometimes feel the most painful. Not quite sad enough to be sad, not quite happy enough to be happy, this melancholy gray area is where a lot of life naturally exists. And maybe that’s why listening to these bittersweet country and folk songs hurts so good.

These songs don’t necessarily dramatize life in positive or negative ways. They capture a moment or feeling that just is—and that’s more than enough to tug at your heartstrings.

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“Blues Run the Game” by Jackson C. Frank

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Part of what makes Jackson C. Frank’s 1965 track, “Blues Run The Game”, so poignant is how heartbreaking his life story was. But even without knowing his fleeting flirtation with fame and subsequent departure from the spotlight, this bittersweet folk song captures a wayward, kind of lonely, kind of free feeling beautifully. The narrator seems to accept how much the blues dominate their life without trying to change it. That’s just how life is, and they know that game well.

“Clay Pigeons” by Blaze Foley

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“Clay Pigeons” by Blaze Foley is another example of a song that feels desolate and exhilarating all at once. There’s something heartwarming about the imagery of sitting next to a mom and her kids on a Greyhound bus, free to go wherever the bus driver takes them. But in another sense, not having anywhere to call home begets its own type of forlornness. The classic folk song encapsulates the bittersweet feeling that comes with being completely on your own.

“Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)” by John Prine

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John Prine’s catalogue is one giant masterclass in capturing bittersweet emotions, inspiring countless folk and country artists in his wake to adopt similarly down-to-earth and meaningful songwriting styles. “Bruised Orange (Chain Of Sorrow)” is one of Prine’s best, describing the seemingly senseless tragedies that can befall a community and the importance of not letting those heartbreaks harden you completely. “A heart stained in anger grows weak and grows bitter, you become your own prisoner while you watch yourself sit there wrapped up in a trap of your very own chain of sorrow.”

“Don’t You Take It Too Bad” by Townes Van Zandt

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Townes Van Zandt was another country-adjacent folk artist who excelled in writing bittersweet lines, including “Don’t You Take It Too Bad”. In this song, the narrator concedes to the fact that life is hard and times are tough. But the song also emphasizes the importance of not letting these hardships bog you down to where you can’t enjoy the joys of life when they present themselves to you. If you spend too much time wallowing about what could have been, you’re liable to miss out on what currently is.

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