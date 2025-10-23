4 Country Artists From the Last 5 Years Who Already Sound Like Superstars

For some country artists, it takes years and years, maybe even a decade or more, to sound like a superstar. But then there are the country artists who, from the beginning of their career, seem to have magic, something that makes them stand out above the rest. These four country artists launched their careers in the last five years, and already sound like superstars.

Lainey Wilson

In the history of country music, few artists stand out like Lainey Wilson. Not only is she a talented singer and songwriter, but she has also already proven she is willing to work harder than anyone else to make her dreams come true. It really does seem like she’s already among country music superstars!

Wilson’s debut single, “Things A Man Oughta Know“, came out in 2020. The song, on her freshman Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ record, earned Wilson an ACM Award for Song of the Year. In the five years since then, Wilson has accumulated several other awards, including a Grammy in 2024 for Best Country Album, for Bell Bottom Country.

Wilson is not only musically gifted, but she is also using her star power in other ways. She has already appeared as a guest on Yellowstone. And next month, Wilson will host the CMA Awards by herself, the first time a woman has hosted the show solo since Reba McEntire did in 1991.

Zach Top

Zach Top released his first single, “Sounds Like The Radio”, in 2024, but it sounds like it could have been released decades ago. Top has been lauded by both fellow peers and legends like Alan Jackson for his traditional country sound.

Fortunately for Top, the sound is authentic, part of why country music fans of all ages are drawn to his music.

“Keith Whitley was probably the biggest influence on my singing…him and Merle Haggard and George Jones,” Top tells Songwriter Universe. “I was always drawn to the way those guys sang and that country style of turning the phrase and throwing a little lick on something. I love that. So that’s what I always tried to do.”

Ella Langley

Ella Langley is just 26 years old, but her sound (and her successes) would make it seem she is much older than her years. Langley released her debut Hungover album in 2024. The project includes “You Look Like You Love Me”, her duet with Riley Green. The song became her first No. 1 hit, earning her multiple awards, including both CMA and ACM Awards.

Langley followed up “You Look Like You Love Me” with “Weren’t For The Wind”, which became her second No. 1 hit. Langley is also headlining two shows at the Ryman Auditorium in November.

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney got a big boost last year when she joined Kenny Chesney on his massive Sun Goes Down Tour last year. Not many new artists could perform in front of a stadium-sized crowd, but then again, Moroney isn’t every artist.

Moroney had a big hit in 2022 with “Tennessee Orange”, her debut single. Since then, Moroney has had hit after hit, including “You Had To Be There”, a duet with Chesney, and “6 Months Later”, Moroney’s current Top 15 single.

Moroney’s freshman Lucky album came out in 2023, followed by Am I Okay? in 2024. Now, Moroney is already working on what will be her third record.

