Lainey Wilson Will Break a 30-Year Barrier at Next Month’s CMA Awards

On November 19th, the CMA Awards will look to celebrate some of the biggest names in country music. At the same time, the awards will also honor rising stars like Zach Top, Ella Langley, and Shaboozey. But for Lainey Wilson, she held a special role at the CMA Awards. Outside of being nominated for Entertainer of the Year, she will also host the event. Thrilled for the opportunity, it seemed that Wilson helming the awards solo marked the end of a drought that lasted over three decades.

Videos by American Songwriter

For fans of country music, they might remember that Wilson hosted the CMA Awards before. But she wasn’t alone, as Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning also hosted. But when it came to a female hosting the event solo – the last person to do it was Reba McEntire. And the year – 1991.

Somewhat shocked that it took producers over three decades to give the hosting duties to a female, Wilson discussed the honor when appearing on Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast. “I looked it up too and I was like, there’s no way. I let Reba know I was doing this and she was so excited. It’s been a long time since a woman has done it solo. I’m glad they trust me. I like to run my mouth and I love country music.”

[RELATED: Nashville To Ring in the New Year With Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and More Stars at CBS’ Big Bash]

The One Person Lainey Wilson Wants To “Make Fun Of”

Already gaining support from Reba, Wilson had no idea how her former co-host would take the news. With Bryan and Manning hosting the awards since 2022, the country singer wondered, “I have no clue, but I guess Luke ain’t mad at me ’cause I’ve talked to him since. Honestly, he was probably happy to have a year off. And Peyton too, because they’ve been doing that for a while now….”

Having spent time with both Manning and Bryan, Wilson knew they held no animosity toward her. Although labeling them “genuine people”, the country singer noted how her hosting duties would come with a few jokes.

Not giving away too many details, apparently, producers needed to stop Wilson from making jokes they considered a little extreme. “If I can poke fun at people, hey, we good. I tried to get them to let me do it last year and they were like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa… that’s too far.’”

With Wilson sharing time with her fellow country artists, she noted the one person she wanted to make fun of. “I go way back with these people. Let me make fun of Luke Combs, please.”

Don’t miss the 2025 CMA Awards, airing live on November 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify)