Shania Twain Says Forthcoming Album Is About Something She’s “Never Shared” With Fans Before

Shania Twain’s forthcoming album will give fans an insight into her past. In an interview with People, the country singer revealed that the LP is “a reflection of my childhood, the environment I grew up in.”

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“I’m turning 60 and I feel good and I’ve got to celebrate that. I’m grateful to have made it this far, so I was celebrating that with all of the Queen of Me music,” Twain told the outlet of her 2023 album. “But who makes you who you become basically. I had never shared that with the fans before.”

“[My fans] only know Shania from my first records… My first hit wasn’t until I was 30,” she added. “So there’s a whole lot of Shania they don’t know about and that’s what the new music’s about.”

Shania Twain Reveals Why It Was the Right Time to Revisit Her Past

Twain said she waited until this point of her career to share this part of herself because she feels “really settled and at peace with a lot of the challenges and things that I’ve gone through.”

“At some point in your life,” she noted, “it’s healthy to come to peace and terms with the things that you revisit maybe a little more often than is good for you.”

“It was really fun to revisit the past with a really great and positive outlook,” Twain added. “… I took ownership of being able to say to myself and to share it out loud in the music that it’s made me who I am.”

Twain further explained that she “wouldn’t trade” her past “for anything.”

“I’m actually quite happy with where I am and who I am and I wouldn’t trade that,” she said.

Twain has yet to share the title of or release date for her forthcoming LP. However, fans will get their first taste of Twain’s new music when her latest single, “Dirty Rosie,” is released on May 13.

She teased the track on Instagram, writing, “You can drive a hummer, in the summer. You can EVEN drive the ladies, in my Mercedes. BUT you can’t drive my truck.”

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