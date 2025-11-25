4 Country Songs About Pick-Up Trucks That Are Actually Really Good

It is a country music cliché to have pick-up trucks in songs. But some songs about pick-ups are actually really good. These four country songs might be about pick-up trucks, but they are still big hits.

“Mud On The Tires” by Brad Paisley

“Mud On The Tires” is the title track of Brad Paisley’s third studio album. Written by Paisley and Chris DuBois, the song says, “‘Cause it’s a good night / To be out there soakin’ up the moonlight / Stake out a little piece of shore line / I’ve got the perfect place in mind / It’s in the middle of nowhere, only one way to get there / You got to get a little mud on the tires.”

Little Jimmy Dickens joins Paisley on the humorous video. Interestingly, 20 years after “Mud On The Tires” was released, Paisley dropped a follow-up with “Truck Still Works”.

“It’s the thing where everything old is new again,” Paisley tells American Songwriter. “It’s so much fun to go, ‘Okay, how do we do something that’s both reminiscent and brand new?’ That’s always the challenge.”

“Out Of That Truck” by Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood includes “Out Of That Truck” on her 2022 Denim & Rhinestones album. A Top 10 hit for Underwood when it was released in 2023, Underwood wrote “Out Of That Truck” with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughn.

“Out Of That Truck” says, “You got someone new on your bench seat / Trying to forget me lately / But my memory’s stuck / So good luck / Trying to get me out of that truck.”

“It was inevitable, I guess. I knew someday I’d have a truck song (and) I wasn’t wrecking it,” Underwood says (via iHeart).

“I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice

It’s hard to think of a more heartbreaking song in country music than “I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice. Written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, and Jimmy Yeary, the song is on Brice’s sophomore Hard 2 Love record.

“I Drive Your Truck” was inspired by an interview Harrington heard with Paul Monti, whose son Jared was killed in the line of duty. The song says, “I leave that radio playing / That same ol’ country station where you left it / Yeah, man I crank it up / And you’d probably punch my arm right now / If you saw this tear rolling down on my face / Hey, man I’m trying to be tough / And Mama asked me this morning if I’d been by your grave / But that flag and stone ain’t where I feel you anyway / I drive your truck.”

“That Ain’t My Truck” by Rhett Akins

“That Ain’t My Truck is Rhett Akins’ first Top 5 single. Written by Akins, Tom Shapiro, and Chris Waters, the song is on Akins’ debut A Thousand Memories album. “That Ain’t My Truck” is a light-hearted song about a guy who found out his girlfriend chose another guy over him, by seeing his truck in her driveway.

“That Ain’t My Truck” says, “That ain’t my truck in her drive / Man this ain’t my day tonight / Looks like she’s in love and I’m out of luck / That ain’t my shadow on her wall / Lord this don’t look good at all / That’s my girl, my whole world / But that ain’t my truck.”

Photo by Ed Rode/WireImage