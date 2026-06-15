3 Country Songs From 1971 That Every Small-Town Kid Still Knows by Heart

If you grew up in a small town, particularly in the American South, you probably have a country anthem or two that reminds you of your childhood. The following three country songs from 1971, specifically, might be on your list if you were a kid or teen that year.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’

You didn’t think I’d leave this country-folk song off our list, did you? If you’ve ever longed for home in your small Southern town, the country roads that cut through mountains or woods or even deserts, this song likely tugs at your heart a little bit when it comes on the radio.

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“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver remains the singer-songwriter’s most enduring hit song. When it was first released, this anthem reached No. 50 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US and crossed over to the pop charts at No. 2.

“You’re Lookin’ At Country” by Loretta Lynn from ‘You’re Lookin’ At Country’

This Loretta Lynn jam from 1971 is a proud and uplifting ode to small-town identity and rural life. Lynn herself said she was inspired by the meadows and natural beauty she would see while traveling through the countryside.

“You’re Lookin’ At Country” was quite a success for the iconic country star. It peaked at No. 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US and No. 1 in Canada.

“The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” by Tom T. Hall from ‘In Search Of A Song’

This Tom T. Hall classic is about a musician who is loved fondly and remembered as such by his local community. I think “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” is a fine example of what small-town life is all about: caring about your community and the unique individuals within. Everybody knows everybody. And while that can be annoying in some respects, it really is the way humans should be living. This excellent entry on our list of small-town country songs from 1971 was actually based on a real person from Hall’s childhood, one Lonnie Easterly.

“The Year That Clayton Delaney Died” was a No. 1 hit on the US country chart. It just barely avoided the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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