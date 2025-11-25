Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Airing Tonight (November 25, 2025)?

On Monday, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé took their seats in the famous red chair for the final phase of the Knockouts on The Voice. Preparing to head into the Playoffs, the night featured some truly unforgettable performances from Yoshihanaa, Peyton Kyle, and Kirbi. And to make it even better, Snoop Dogg was the last coach to use his “Mic Drop” button to nominate one singer to perform at the Rose Parade. But with last night’s episode only an hour long, fans want to know – is there a new episode of The Voice tonight?

Videos by American Songwriter

With the Playoffs just around the corner, fans continue to cheer on their favorite contestants. But sadly, they will have to wait another week before The Voice returns. While not the best news, The Voice transitioned to a different schedule over the past few weeks. Instead of Mondays and Tuesdays, the show now only airs at the beginning of the week. And to make it even worse, each Monday episode is only one hour.

Although not enough The Voice for one week, fans can relive some of their favorite moments by streaming new episodes the following day on Peacock. Pushing forward to the Playoffs, the remaining contestants will battle for a spot in the finale. With a recording contract up for grabs, the pressure has never been higher.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: How to Cast Your Vote for Your Favorite Mic Drop Artist]

Snoop Dogg Drops His Mic On ‘The Voice’

Looking at the last episode, Snoop Dogg watched as Lauren Anderson competed against Yoshihanaa. For Anderson, she performed “Try” by Pink with Yoshihanaa covering “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Offering their feedback, Reba praised both singers as Niall labeled Yoshihanaa a superstar. “Yoshihanaa, you look like a superstar up there. You looked so in control. The range from the first note to the last note is crazy.”

Having to make the final decision, Snoop said, “Lauren, every time you hit that stage you get better. Yoshihanaa, I love your stage control. I love the power of your voice.” With fans and the contestants holding their breath, the rapper not only picked Yoshihanaa but also used his “Mic Drop” on her.

Now, in the running to win and perform at the Rose Parade, don’t miss Yoshihanaa on The Voice, airing Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)