4 Country Songs From 1985 That Every Elder Millennial Can Still Sing Word for Word

Most Elder Millennials were almost old enough to start school when these songs topped the country chart in 1985. There’s no doubt that at least one of these hits came on the radio every time those same kids were strapped into the backseat of their parents’ car. When they weren’t in the car, the family stereo in the living room likely cranked out these tunes and many other country classics. Today, the lyrics to these songs are stored deep in every millennial memory.

All of these songs spent a week at the top of the country chart in 1985. They didn’t go away after they left the chart, though. Country radio and fans with good taste and a cassette collection kept them alive. They’re still going strong more than 40 years later.

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“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On” by Mel McDaniel

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Mel McDaniel released this ode to a denim-clad woman in October 1984. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart in February 1985. The song almost feels ahead of its time. Sure, it’s about a woman wearing presumably tight jeans and causing a stir. However, songwriter Bob McDill pointed out several times that it’s not her fault everyone stares at her as she walks by. She’s just wearing jeans and going about her life.

More than being a little more progressive than other songs about beautiful women from the same era, this is an incredibly catchy and memorable tune. That’s why nearly everyone over 30 can sing along when it comes on.

“Highwayman” by The Highwaymen

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When “Highwayman” topped the country chart in August 1985, the supergroup didn’t have a name yet. In fact, they didn’t start going by the Highwaymen until they released The Road Goes on Forever in 1995. Until then, their output was credited to Nelson, Jennings, Cash, and Kristofferson.

In “Highwayman,” the group tells the story of four different lives. There’s a good chance that every elder Millennial you know can nail at least one verse word for word.

“Have Mercy” by The Judds

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The Judds had the final No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1985 with “Have Mercy.” It was also the first chart-topper of 1986. This is one of those songs that sounds upbeat until you really listen to the lyrics. The story starts with a woman catching her man cheating and just gets worse from there, and Wynonna’s powerful delivery made sure that every word of the heartbreak anthem was inscribed on our memories for years to come.

“The Chair” by George Strait

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“The Chair” topped the Hot Country Songs chart for a week in December 1985. George Strait is one of a few artists who could send a song with no chorus to No. 1. More than that, his delivery makes every line of the multiple verses memorable. This one has gone down as one of the King’s best songs. That’s probably why elder Millennials will be able to belt this one out every time it comes on.

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