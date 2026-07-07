4 Country Songs From 1986 That Every Elder Millennial Can Still Sing Word for Word

Most of these songs topped the country charts in 1986. So, even the oldest elder Millennial would have only been five years old when they were at their peak. However, even those born later in the decade lived in a world where these hits stayed in heavy rotation on country radio.

These songs didn’t just top the country chart and fade away by the end of 1986. They stuck around for the long haul. There’s a good chance that many elder Millennials have at least one of these tunes on a nostalgia-fueled playlist right now. They can also sing along with them word for word. Moreover, many of us feel an irresistible compulsion to sing along, even if the lyrics make us tear up.

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“Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days)” by The Judds

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The Judds topped the Hot Country Songs chart three times in 1986. At least two of those songs–this one and “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain”–would have been right at home on this list. The choice came down to personal taste and experience. I can’t hear this song without singing along, usually while wiping my eyes. I know I’m not the only one.

“On the Other Hand” by Randy Travis

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Randy Travis released “On the Other Hand” for the second time in April 1986, and it became his first single to top the Hot Country Songs chart. Travis is another one of those artists who sent multiple tracks to the top of the chart in 1986. This one, though, really stands out. I don’t think I know anyone–regardless of age–who can hear this almost cheating song without singing along.

“Little Rock” by Reba McEntire

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Reba McEntire started her years-long domination of the Hot Country Songs Chart in 1986. While she had a handful of hits before, she really found her groove in ’86, releasing three consecutive No. 1 singles. She missed the top 10 five times between the release of “Little Rock” and the turn of the century.

More importantly, she gave us this ultra-catchy song about walking out of (or stepping out on) a miserable relationship. Just try to avoid singing along to this one.

“Ocean Front Property” by George Strait

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George Strait released “Ocean Front Property” in December 1986, and it topped the Hot Country Songs chart the next April. It still counts, though. Besides, this is a great tune. Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, and Royce Porter created a set of lyrics that could stand the test of time, and Strait’s delivery made sure they stuck.

Featured Image by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images