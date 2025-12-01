4 Country Songs From 1996 That Sound Just As Good Today

Among the 90s in country music, a revered era decades later, are songs that can truly stand the test of time. These four country songs came out in 1996, but sound just as good 29 years later, in 2025.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Like The Rain” by Clint Black

Clint Black wrote “Like The Rain” with Hayden Nicholas, including it on his Greatest Hits album. The romantic song says, “Like the rain / I have fallen for you / And I know just why you / Liked the rain, always calling for you / I’m falling for you now / Just like the rain.”

“Like The Rain” became Black’s 23rd No. 1 single. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. The trophy that year went instead to Vince Gill, for “Worlds Apart”.

“Carried Away” by George Strait

George Strait includes “Carried Away” on his Blue Clear Sky album. Written by Steve Bogard and Jeff Stevens, the song became a multi-week No. 1 hit for Strait. It also hit No. 1 only a couple of weeks after having a two-week No. 1 hit with “Blue Clear Sky”.

“Carried Away” says, “I get carried away by the look, by the light in your eyes / Before I even realize the ride I’m on, baby, I’m long gone / I get carried away / Nothing matters but being with you / Like a feather flying high up in the sky on a windy day / I get carried away.”

“Believe Me Baby (I Lied” by Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood includes “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)” on her Everybody Knows album. Written by Angelo Petraglia, Kim Richey, Larry Gottlieb, the uptempo song says, “When I said it would suit me fine / If you were out of sight and out of mind / That wasn’t me talking / That was my wounded pride / When I said I didn’t want your love / And you were no one I was thinking of / Believe me, baby, I lied.

“Believe Me Baby (I Lied)” is Yearwood’s 16th single, and her fourth to hit No. 1. Her first is “She’s In Love With The Boy”, out in 1991, which also happens to be her debut single.

“Little Bitty” by Alan Jackson

It’s impossible not to be in a good mood listening to Alan Jackson’s “Little Bitty“. Written by Tom T. Hall for Jackson’s Everything I Love project, the song became a platinum-selling, chart-topping single for Jackson.

“Little Bitty” says, “A good ol’ boy and a pretty little girl / Start all over in a little bitty world / Little bitty plan and a little bitty dream / It’s all part of a little bitty scheme / It’s alright to be little bitty / A little hometown or a big old city / Might as well share, might as well smile / Life goes on for a little bitty while.”

Although it is one of Jackson’s biggest hits, the song was also released by Hall on his Songs From Sopchoppy album.

Photo by Margaret C. Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images