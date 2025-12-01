Nikki Sixx Calls Out Aging Rock Stars Trying to Look and Act Young

Having spent five decades in the music industry, Nikki Sixx watched more than the songs change. Part of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, the musician also received the chance to work with stars like Steve Jones, Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf, and several others. Loving the legacy he produced with each passing year, Sixx recently discussed how not only did the music change, but also the people. Holding lasting relationships with some of the biggest names in music, the bassist wished that many rockers would act their age instead of pretending to be 25.

Speaking with WTHR 13 News about his music career, Sixx seemed to have an entirely different topic on his mind. And wanting to highlight an issue he had with musicians and singers, he insisted, “Life changes, man. It’s cool that it changes. The thing that I don’t like is when I see artists that are still trying to act 25 and they’re 65. I don’t think that’s cool for the fans.”

Nikki Sixx Urges Artists To Keep “Chipping Away”

Not afraid of the aging process, Sixx saw it all as a part of evolution. He even appeared to embrace it. “Evolution is evolution. We all age, we all change, we have different interests, and Mötley Crüe seems to have ridden that wave pretty good, just letting it be real.”

While Sixx used Mötley Crüe as an example, he turned the light on himself. “My evolution as a lyricist, it goes from the rawest of the raw to the most heartfelt. And that’s just as I grew as a man and my interests evolved. That changes the lyrics, but then that changes the idea of the song. The lyrics to ‘Home Sweet Home’ are way different than the lyrics to ‘Shout at the Devil.’”

Afraid of what would happen if he stopped evolving, Sixx focused on moving forward. “We just keep evolving. And you might stumble upon some different ways of writing. I guess you just keep kind of chipping away at the stone, so to speak.”

As he continues carving out new chapters, Sixx remains committed to one simple belief – the future belongs to artists who embrace change, not outrun it.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)