4 Country Songs From the 60s That Will Take You Straight Back to Your Childhood in the South

Country music, as a termed genre, more or less began back in the 1940s, inspired by countless American folk genres dating back to the 1920s or even earlier. By the time the 1960s rolled around, country music was still evolving. And despite being a “new” genre still, country music saw quite a bit of growth via excellent songs in the 60s. If you were a kid during that decade, you probably remember the following four gems all too well.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Girl From The North Country” by Bob Dylan

This classic tune from the Bard was originally released in 1963 on the classic folk album, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. That version, of course, leans more toward folk than country. However, in 1969, Dylan released the country album Nashville Skyline, which features a version of “Girl From The North Country” with a much more country-leaning flair, with a little help from Johnny Cash. This song really does sound beautiful as a country tune, and Cash’s voice really complements Dylan’s music well.

“Don’t Touch Me” by Jeannie Seely

The late great Jeannie Seely dropped this country classic back in 1966. And it remains Seely’s signature song and one of her biggest hits as a soloist. Her contemporaries loved this song as much as her fans, as it has been covered by everyone from Wilma Burgess to Bettye Swann. Originally written by Hank Cochran, “Don’t Touch Me” nearly topped the charts back in the day, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash

Well, I simply couldn’t avoid including this gem. “Ring Of Fire” is one of Johnny Cash’s most well-known and popular songs, and it was released way back in 1963. A country classic, “Ring Of Fire” was written by June Carter Cash and Merle Kilgore. It became a No. 1 hit for Cash. And just about everybody and their mother has covered this beloved country song through the years.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline

This gem might be one of the best country songs of the 60s, if not the most memorable. Patsy Cline’s legendary 1961 hit, “Crazy”, was quite the crossover hit in the early 1960s. “Crazy” nearly topped the Hot Country Songs chart and also made it all the way to No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart.

Fun fact: While this song is beautifully performed by Cline, the songwriter behind this song is actually Willie Nelson.

Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock