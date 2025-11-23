4 Country Songs From the 90s That Will Take You Straight Back to Your Childhood in the South

If you grew up in the American South with access to a trusty radio in the 90s, chances are you got to enjoy some of the best country songs of the era. If you want to relive the magic of your youth, the following four songs might just transport you back to the 1990s. Let’s revisit some country classics from the turn of the century, shall we?

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill

Country pop was all the rage in the 1990s, and “This Kiss” by Faith Hill was one of the biggest songs of 1998. This jam, released in early 1998, was a hefty crossover hit for the singer. “This Kiss” hit No. 1 on the country charts in the US and Canada, and also made it all the way to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This one’s just dripping with nostalgia, personally.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

It was the song that almost single-handedly brought back the line dancing craze in the 90s, and it remains one of the biggest one-hit wonders in country music history. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus was released in 1992 and became a fast No. 1 hit for Cyrus on the country charts. Another crossover hit, this song also made it to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart that year.

“Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill

How about a bit of a heartbreaker from one of country music’s finest songwriters? Quite a few songs from Vince Gill could have made it to this list, as his streak of hits in the 90s was certainly impressive. However, nothing hits the listener in the gut quite like the eulogic ballad “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. Gill wrote this tear-jerker for his older brother Bob, who passed away in 1993. Though, he started working on the song in the late 1980s, following the death of his contemporary, Keith Whitley.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

Country pop makes this list again with one of the most memorable songs of the 90s. “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain dropped in 1998 and became a fast hit globally, topping the US and Canada country charts and making it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100. The song reached the Top 10 in Europe, Australia, the UK, and just about everywhere in between.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images