Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Hitting the Road with Elvis Costello in 2026 on European Leg of the Love Earth World Tour

Neil Young and his current backing band, The Chrome Hearts, has confirmed plans to play their first concerts of 2026. The 80-year-old folk-rock legend and his group have announced dates for a new leg of their Love Earth World Tour that will visit the U.K., Ireland, and mainland Europe in June and July.

So far, 13 shows have been announced. The trek is scheduled to kick off on June 19 in Manchester, U.K., and is plotted out through a July 16 in Passariano, Italy. The outing also will visit several other U.K. cities; Nimes and Maxéville, France; Cork, Ireland; Weert, Netherlands; Zottegem, Belgium; Locarno, Switzerland; and Lucca, Italy.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 28, at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET). An exclusive 48-hour presale will be available to annual Neil Young Archives members at the website starting Monday, November 24, at 9 a.m. GMT (4 a.m. ET). Check your local listings for more details.

Elvis Costello and his longtime backing band The Imposters will be opening the first nine dates of Young’s 2026 European trek, through a July 8 show in Weert, Netherlands.

More About The Chrome Hearts and Recent Young News

The Chrome Hearts feature Spooner Oldham on keyboards, Micah Nelson on guitar, Corey McCormick on bass, and Anthony LoGerfo on drums. Nelson, McCormick, and LoGerfo are former members Promise of the Real, a band led my Micah’s brother Lukas Nelson.

Lukas and Micah are both sons of country legend Willie Nelson. Promise of the Real also served as Young’s touring band during the 2010s. The group broke up in 2024. The Chrome Hearts began touring with Neil the same year.

Young also recorded his latest studio effort, Talkin’ to the Trees, with The Chrome Hearts. The album was released in June 2025.

Young and the band wrapped up a 2025 North American leg of Love the Earth World Tour with a September 15 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

They followed that with two benefit performances. The first was on September 20 at the 2025 Farm Aid concert in Minneapolis. The second was a headlining set at the Harvest Moon: A Gathering event on October 25 in Lake Hughes, California.

Meanwhile, during the last few weeks, Young has release three new videos, titled “As Time Explodes,” “As Time Explodes 2.0,” “As Time Explodes 3.0,” respectively, on Neil’s official website and YouTube channel. The clips feature montages of footage offering a commentary about various volatile current political issues. The videos are accompanied by segments of a live version of Young’s 2003 song “Be the Rain.”

June 19 – Manchester, U.K. @ Heaton Park*

June 22 – Nimes, France @ Arenes de Nimes*

June 24 – Maxéville, France @ Zénith de Nancy*

June 27 – Chelmsford, U.K. @ State Fayre*

June 29 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Glasgow Bellahouston Park*

July 1 – Cork, Ireland @ Irish Independent Park*

July 3 – Woodstock, U.K. @ Blenheim Palace*

July 5 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Blackweir Fields*

July 8 – Weert, Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord*

July 10 – Zottegem, Belgium @ Rock Zottegem

July 12 – Locarno, Switzerland @ Piazza Grande

July 14 – Lucca, Italy @ Mura di Lucca

July 16 – Passariano, Italy @ Villa Manin

* = Elvis Costello & the Imposters open.

(Photo by Daryl Hannah)

