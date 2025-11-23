Lenny Kravitz Says a Fan Ripped the Dreadlocks from His Head During “Wild” Concert

Lenny Kravitz had a wild time in Australia. On Nov. 21, the legendary singer took the stage in Brisbane, Australia, and an unexpected situation unfolded.

Videos by American Songwriter

After the show, in a since-expired video on his Instagram Story, Kravitz recounted what went down.

“Brisbane, that was wild. That was wild,” Kravitz said in the clip, per People. “So when I went out for ‘Let Love Rule,’ a very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head.”

“You know how hard you got to pull to rip those out of my head?” he questioned. “Damn, baby.”

Despite the likely painful encounter, Kravitz said he’s “not gonna stop coming out there for ‘Let Love Rule,’ because that’s what we do.”

“That’s our moment together,” he added. “Brisbane, you’re wild. I love you.”

The concert was Kravitz’s latest stop on his Blue Electric Light Tour. The New Zealand/Australia leg of the tour kicked off on Nov. 15 in Auckland.

Kravitz then traveled to Sydney, New Castle, and Brisbane. He’ll continue the leg on Nov. 25 in Melbourne, before traveling to Mildura on Nov. 28, and wrapping up the run in Adelaide the following day.

So far, Kravitz has been enjoying his time in the region. In an Instagram post, Kravitz gushed, “Coming to New Zealand for the first time and returning to Australia after so many years is giving my soul the most beautiful energy.”

“You all are amazing,” he added. “Thank you for sharing this with me. Let’s keep going!”

Lenny Kravitz’s Next Chapter

Kravitz plans to keep the shows coming in 2026. He’ll set off on his European Lenny Kravitz Live tour on June 14 in Croatia. The tour will feature stops in Austria, Germany, Sweden, and more before wrapping in France on Aug. 11.

In a recent interview with Robb Report, Kravitz reflected on his decades-long career.

“I feel like I’ve been here and done a lot, and at the same time I feel like I just got here and haven’t done much,” he said. “Time is very mysterious.”

“Success is just doing the work. It’s making the art,” Kravitz added. “You can have all kinds of things and be miserable. These things—we can’t take them with us. They should not define us. You’re defined by who you are.”

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV