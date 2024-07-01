4 Crazy Internet Rumors About Musicians That Were True

The internet is a lot of things, but one thing it isn’t is entirely honest. The golden rule is to never believe everything you see on social media, and it’s a good mantra to live by. However, some online rumors do end up being true. Let’s look at a few crazy internet rumors about famous musicians that actually ended up being completely true!

1. Charles Manson Wrote a Song for the Beach Boys

“Never Learn Not To Love” is one of many top-notch songs from the legendary Beach Boys. The track was included as a B-side for “Bluebirds Over The Mountain” in 1968. The songwriting credits go to Dennis Wilson, but not many people know where Wilson came up with the song. Shockingly, the track is actually an edited version of the song “Cease To Exist”, which was written by none other than cult leader and convicted murderer Charles Manson. He was even there when the band recorded the track at their private studio.

2. Ozzy Osbourne Snorted Ants

Ozzy Osbourne has done a lot of wild things in his heyday. Biting the head off of a live bat was just one of many, though it’s the most well-known incident. According to Osbourne, he also snorted a line of ants once. What was once just internet speculation attributed to (allegedly) Mötley Crüe ended up being verified by the Prince of Darkness himself.

On an episode of the Osbourne family’s podcast, Jack Osbourne asked his father if the ant-snorting incident was true.

“I did, I was there, I did it,” Osbourne said. “It’s my nostril… I was drunk, and I did it.”

3. Nikki Sixx Actually Died

Nikki Sixx is known as one of the founding members of Mötley Crüe, and he’s had no shortage of wild stories from the band’s peak. Fans would spread crazy rumors about him and the band often on the internet throughout the 2000s. However, one particular internet rumor ended up being true; and it’s not a fun tale.

While on a drug binge back in 1987, Sixx suffered an overdose. He was declared dead for about two minutes before a paramedic revived him with several shots of adrenaline. Sixx has confirmed the story and even said that the experience inspired “Kickstart My Heart”.

4. Cass Elliot and Keith Moon Died in the Same Room

The Mamas & The Papas icon Cass Elliot died an untimely death. A lot of hurtful rumors have circulated about her in the years since the powerhouse vocalist’s passing, most of which have since been disproven. However, one rumor proved true: Elliot and The Who’s Keith Moon passed away at the same age, a few years apart, in the exact same room. The London apartment was owned by songwriter Harry Nilsson, who would often rent the space out to his fellow touring musicians. The apartment has since been sold.

