Willie Nelson’s Son Proves the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree With a Flawless Cover for His Sick Dad

The last few days have been somewhat of a whirlwind when it comes to Willie Nelson. Nothing short of an icon in country music, fans worried when Nelson needed to cancel a string of appearances during the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. With the singer recently turning 91 years old, many expressed their concern when it came to his health. Although his team stayed silent on what was bothering the star, they recently announced his return to the stage this week. Not giving a specific timeline of when he will grace the stage once again, his son, Lukas Nelson, appeared to take over for his father as he mesmerized fans with songs like “Always on My Mind.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking the Outlaw Music Festival to Holmdel, New Jersey, fans filled the concert with excitement as Lukas took the stage. Although fans missed Nelson, the festival welcomed big names in music like Bob Dylan, Celisse, and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. While enjoying their sets, few songs compared to Lukas and family covering “Always on My Mind.”

As fans on YouTube highlighted, “The apples don’t fall too far in this family tree!” Giving shades of his great father, another fan stated, “This is amazing—Lukas sounds so much like his dad in this timeless and always relevant song. What a treat!”

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Lukas Nelson As Willie Nelson Recovers

Already bringing in over 350,000 views, Lukas seemed in a league of his own as he slid through the song with ease. Online, fans gushed over the performance, writing, “What a distinct voice, sounds like his dad. Haven’t seen him in person yet, but have seen his dad, in Michigan at Pine Knob. I’m in love all over again. oh yeah!” Another fan explained, “Awesome Lucas you. You will be in the Hall of Fame for sure…”

Outside of praising Lukas, fans continue to wish Nelson a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome him back in style. And although he is getting older, Nelson dropped his 75th studio album, The Border, back in May. With a legacy that seems timeless, the album received high praise with some insisting, “This album is wonderful. Made all the more special as my lovely dad, who very recently passed away, was a lifelong fan of yours @willienelsonofficial we played your music to Dad during his final journey over the rainbow. Treasured memories Thank you, Willie.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)