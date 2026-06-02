Riley Green Isn’t Ready To Trade Tour Buses for Babies Just Yet

Riley Green is preparing to end 2026 on a high note with the release of his fourth studio album, That’s Just Me. Continuing to explode in country music, the singer has collaborated with stars like Luke Combs and, of course, Ella Langley. It was their duet, “You Look Like You Love Me,” that sent them both to the top of the charts. But fame comes at a cost. With his career a whirlwind of performances, awards, and interviews, the idea of a family is foreign to the singer. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about it.

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Since watching their chemistry in the music video for “You Look Like You Love Me,” fans have wondered about Green’s love life. Finding humor in the ongoing conversation, the country star teased fans more than a few times. But recently he said, “Things are gonna have to slow down and get a little more of a sense of normalcy before I could really think about settling down and having a family.”

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Riley Green Is The No. 1 Uncle In The World

Green used his dog, Carl, as an example of why his life as a country singer didn’t grant him that luxury. “I think that it’s kind of like having Carl, you know, who is a dog. In the sense that like, I love having a dog, but I’m in a hotel room today, I’m gonna fly to New York, get in a hotel room, like, where would he be at? So at this point in my life, I don’t know how I could do it.”

Although not ready to be a dad just yet, it wasn’t far from his mind. While loving the reception he received in country music, the celebration was always better when surrounded by family. “Definitely something I would like to do, and somewhat excited about where my songwriting would go with that much of a change in my life, too.”

Embracing the unknown future, Green was ready to take chances on both his career and love. But for now, he enjoyed being the No.1 uncle to his nieces and nephews. It would be hard to compete as the best uncle in the world against the country singer. “Me and my sister, Casey’s, youngest son Joe are tight. I like all my nieces and nephews, but Joe’s my favorite. He knows that, they know that, it’s fine.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)