Morgan Wallen Addresses His Piano Throwing Meltdown in New TikTok: “Can’t You Tell I’m Distraught?”

Morgan Wallen is poking fun at an onstage snafu. The country singer recently made headlines for throwing his piano to the ground during a live show, a situation he addressed in a new TikTok.

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“Hey, I just want you guys to know, that right now, this piano is working,” Morgan told the camera in the clip. He then offered a smile, before joking, “That’s what they told me last night, too.”

In the caption, Wallen seemed to push back at online chatter that said he was upset over the incident, writing, “Can’t you tell I’m so distraught over my piano?”

The situation occurred at Wallen’s Denver concert, when he sat down at his piano to play “Sand in My Boots.” Wallen appeared to be having difficulty hearing the instrument via his in-ear monitors, and eventually had abandon his plan to play the piano.

“Just singing it acapella, this piano ain’t working,” he told the crowd. When he finished the song, Wallen walked back to his piano and pushed it over, sending it to the ground.

The following night, Wallen had another concert at the same venue. While on stage at the second show, Wallen addressed the incident that occurred the night before.

Ahead of his performance of “Sand In My Boots” on night two, Wallen joked to the crowd, saying, “Let’s see if this piano works tonight.”

What to Know About Morgan Wallen’s Tour

Wallen’s time on the road isn’t over yet. The singer is set to bring his I’m Still the Problem Tour through several more U.S. cities, before wrapping the trek on Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Fans who turn out from the show can expect to see opening performances from stars including Gavin Adcock, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and more.

Before the tour kicked off, Wallen wrote about his pride over the forthcoming run.

“I’d like to think that over the past year, I’ve grown a ton,” he wrote on Instagram. “For a long time, I had a lot of things holding me back, and I feel like I’ve said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I’m proud of the results that have come from doing that.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM

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