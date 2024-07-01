Luke Bryan Joining Forces With Legendary ‘American Idol’ Winner to Honor Late Country Icon Toby Keith

The country music world went dark back in February at the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Keith died at age 62 after a two-year battle battle with stomach cancer. The Oklahoman notched a No. 1 hit in 1993 with his first-ever single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” A storied career followed, with 20 No. 1 hits and an additional 22 Top 10 songs. Keith also left behind a legacy of philanthropy. He once donated millions to help provide housing for children and families battling cancer. Later this year, a roster of country’s biggest names will unite onstage for a concert in Keith’s honor. And the lineup includes two American Idol stars.

‘American Idol’ Stars Join Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson In Honoring Late Country Star

“Toby Keith: American Icon” will feature original songs by some of country’s best and brightest, along with covers of the artist’s hits like “Should Have Been a Cowboy” and “Red Solo Cup.” The two-hour live show is scheduled for July 29 at 7 p.m. Central, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. You can purchase tickets here.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan is among the country stars who will honor Toby Keith. Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood is also set to perform.

The roster also includes Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Darius Rucker, the War And Treaty, and more.

If you can’t make it to Nashville for the live show, don’t worry. “Toby Keith: American Icon” will also air on NBC on Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Ticket Sales Will Go To One of Toby Keith’s Favorite Causes

Toby Keith’s career will certainly go down in country music history. However, the “Beer for My Horses” singer’s legacy of generosity stretches far beyond Nashville.

The country star founded the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 to help kids in Oklahoma who are battling cancer. In 2014, the foundation opened the OK Kids Korral, a no-cost housing solution for the families of pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment at the OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other nearby facilities.

A portion of proceeds from the live show will benefit the OK Kids Korral, along with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

