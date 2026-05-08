I Listened to Only 70s Classic Rock for a Week—Here Are 3 Hits That Didn’t Get Old

I love classic rock as much as anyone else, but if you listen to some of those old hits one too many times, it’s enough to make your ears bleed. Here are a few songs that I found I loved after listening to 70s classic rock for a week straight. Hopefully, these can help you get out of that rut too.

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“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

As repetitive as its hook might feel, this Fleetwood Mac hit, penned by Lindsey Buckingham, really never does get old. From the get-go, Buckingham was pretty excited about the song, or so said Ken Caillat, one of the song’s producers.

“I remember watching [Lindsey] guide Mick as to what he wanted – he’d be so animated, like a little kid, playing these air tom fills with his curly hair flying,” he shared. “Mick wasn’t so sure he could do what Lindsey wanted, but he did a great job, and the song took off.”

“Layla” by Derek and The Dominoes

This one was actually written by Eric Clapton, who wanted to confess his love for Beatle George Harrison’s then-wife Pattie Boyd. Unfortunately for Clapton, Boyd didn’t reciprocate those feelings when the song came out.

“I wasn’t so happy when Eric wrote ‘Layla,’ while I was still married to George. I felt I was being exposed.” She told The Guardian, “I was amazed and thrilled at the song – it was so passionate and devastatingly dramatic – but I wanted to hang on to my marriage.”

Ironically, in 1974, Boyd would leave Harrison for Clapton, creating one of the most iconic love triangles in history.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

This tune was Neil Young’s biggest hit, and it’s still one of my favorite classic rock songs out there.

Apparently, Bob Dylan actually wasn’t the biggest fan of this Young song. Not because it was too repetitive, but likely because he thought it sounded a little bit too much like him.

“I used to hate it when it came on the radio,” Dylan once said. “I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to ‘Heart of Gold.’ I’d say, that’s me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me.”

Photo by: Dick Barnatt/Redferns