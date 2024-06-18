4 Essential Paul McCartney Deep Cuts for Fans of The Beatles Legend

Paul McCartney has enjoyed a very long and varied career. From his time with The Beatles to Wings to his long-running solo career, McCartney’s discography includes dozens of albums that have done quite well; and some that have made music history. That being said, even his biggest fans may have never heard some of Paul McCartney’s best deep cuts. Let’s look at a few examples!

1. “Jenny Wren”

Believe it or not, this track was partially inspired by Radiohead. While working on Chaos And Creation In The Backyard, McCartney was inspired by the band’s music, hired Radiohead’s producer Nigel Godrich, and gave his own supporting band to boot to penn the experimental album. “Jenny Wren” is a great acoustic track on that album, complete with excellent storytelling and innovative yet stripped-down instrumentation.

2. “Happy With You”

This 2018 song proves that McCartney is still as talented as he was back in the 1960s, but with a much more wise outlook on life. “Happy With You” is a deep cut that shows Paul McCartney at his most honest as he laments smoking weed all day and secretly hiding health problems. It’s candid yet not at the same time.

3. “You Gave Me The Answer”

If you enjoy a bit of whimsy, you might just love “You Gave Me The Answer”. This is a great little track with a notably 1920s vibe to it. It’s a little bit honky-tonk country, a little bit bouncy, and all-around a touching ode to being married and secure.

4. “I’m Carrying”

McCartney famously wrote this song’s album with the members of Wings while on his yacht. It’s unfair how short the track is because it’s arguably the best song on London Town. The rest of the album is basically loungey beach music, but if that’s your thing, that’s your thing.

