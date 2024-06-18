George Strait Unveils New Song While Playing to Biggest Live Crowd Ever in the U.S.

George Strait recently played to the biggest ticketed concert audience ever in the U.S., with nearly 111,000 people gathered to see him at Kyle Field in Texas. It was a history-making night, and Strait took the opportunity to play a new song from his upcoming album, Cowboys and Dreamers.

He recently released the singles “MIA Down in MIA” and “The Little Things.” Strait played those songs as well as his old favorites, but additionally broke out a brand new song titled “Three Drinks Behind.” According to a report and TikTok video from Whiskey Riff, he has played this song live before on this tour. However, it was monumental to unveil his new songs in front of the largest concert audience in history.

The lyrics are, in part, This bar’s where I come to, when life gets to me / A night without thinkin’, is just what I need / It feels like things happen, no reason or rhyme / It’s just that the whole world is three drinks behind. It’s a laid back tune that calls to mind a Jimmy Buffett set and the carefree atmosphere that he curated with his songs.

Chris Stapleton has been opening for George Strait on his recent tour stops, and Strait has taken full advantage of his talent. He has brought Stapleton out during shows to perform duets a few times, including the Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard classic “Pancho and Lefty.” The two took the song to new heights while also honoring Nelson and Haggard’s famous version.

Additionally, Strait and his openers thoroughly impressed Kelly Clarkson, who was recently in attendance. On June 8, George Strait took over Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, bringing along Stapleton and Little Big Town. Clarkson was in the sold out audience, and chronicled her experience on Instagram.

“This is the greatest show I will ever attend,” Clarkson said on social media. She then addressed Stapleton, claiming, “You are crazy gifted and your whole band is incredible!” She also shared her love of George Strait, and concluded by writing, “What a great night of music!”

Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive