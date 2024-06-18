4 Hit Songs to Celebrate Blake Shelton’s Birthday

Blake Shelton hails from Ada, Oklahoma, a small Oklahoma town of just over 16,000 people. In 2001, he became an inspiration to Oklahomans and small-town residents across the country when he released his debut single “Austin” and it climbed to the top of the country chart. Since then, he has launched 28 singles to the top of the country charts and soundtracked countless parties. Not content to be a musical artist, Shelton crossed over to television with a stint on The Voice before hosting his own show, Barmageddon.

Today, Ada’s favorite son turns 48 years old. We’re looking back at his career and pulling four of the best singles he’s released to celebrate the occasion. Let’s dig in.

“Austin”—Blake Shelton’s Debut No. 1

Written by David Kent and Kirsti Manna, Blake Shelton released “Austin” as the lead single from his self-titled debut album. It climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and stayed there for five weeks. It also cracked the top 20 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 18. As a result, Shelton showed himself to be a singer with massive crossover potential with his first outing. He would continue to capitalize on that potential throughout his career.

“Ol’ Red”—A Song Good Enough to Name a Bar After

Written by James Bohon, Don Goodman, and Mark Sherrill, Shelton released “Ol’ Red” as the third and final single from his debut album. The song peaked at No. 14. However, it went on to be Blake’s signature song and, later, the namesake of his chain of bars.

Before Shelton recorded the song, George Jones released it as part of his 1990 album You Oughta Be Here with Me. Three years later, Kenny Rogers released it as a single from his 1993 album If Only My Heart Had a Voice. Shelton, however, was the first to have a hit with the song.

“God Gave Me You”—Blake Shelton Launches a Multi-Platinum Love Song

Contemporary Christian singer/songwriter Dave Barnes released “God Gave Me You” in 2010. The next year, Shelton recorded and released it as the second single from his 2011 album Red River Blue. It topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

More importantly, this song changed Blake Shelton’s life. He heard the song on a Christian radio station and it gave them the push he needed to propose to his then-girlfriend Miranda Lambert.

“Hillbilly Bone”—Everybody’s Got One

Shelton has a laundry list of love songs and other tracks with serious subject matter. However, a list of his songs wouldn’t be complete without one of his many songs that can readily be described as “silly” or “fun.”

The Oklahoma native has seen success with several of these fun tracks. However, none of them quite measure up to “Hillbilly Bone” his collaboration with Trace Adkins. The Luke Laird and Craig Wiseman-penned song topped the country chart and brought Adkins and Shelton the 2010 ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year. It was Shelton’s first ACM trophy.

Featured Image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images